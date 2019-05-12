Idaho students to receive Presidential Scholar medallion

Share This

RIGBY – Two Idaho high schools seniors are being honored as top performing students through the 2019 Presidential Scholars program.

Megan Elizabeth Clements of Rigby High School in the Jefferson County School District and John Chen of Centennial High in the West Ada School District were named Presidential Scholars by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

Clements and Chen will travel to Washington, D.C., for a June 23 ceremony, where they will each receive the Presidential Scholar Medallion.

The students were selected for the honor based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well community service and leadership, according to a press release from the State Department of Education.

“John Chen and Megan Elizabeth Clements earned this national honor through their academic achievements and community involvement,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a written statement.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 and has honored more than 7,500 students. Typically, two students from each state are honored through the program each year.

“Their hard work and commitment to excellence, no matter what challenge they are tackling, will serve them well throughout their lifelong learning journeys,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a written statement. “I have no doubt that many of tomorrow’s leaders are among this year’s class of scholars.”

On Wednesday evening, Clements and her family were also honored during the Jefferson County School Board meeting, the board’s clerk said.

This story was first published at IdahoEdNews.org. It is used here with permission.