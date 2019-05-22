Idahoan accused of abducting teen has bond set at $1 million in Arizona

PHOENIX, Arizona (Idaho Statesman) — Within a few hours of Idaho police issuing an Amber Alert on Monday for a teenager believed to have been abducted from a Wendy’s parking lot in Jerome on Sunday, the kidnapping suspect’s vehicle was spotted 800 to 900 miles away in Arizona.

The Surprise Police Department, just outside of Phoenix, said on Facebook early Tuesday morning — around 2 a.m. — that they had located suspect Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18, and the missing girl, Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17.

“She is waiting to be reunited with her family,” the department said in the post.

Rodriguez-Perez is in police custody and his bond was set at $1 million on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. He did not have an attorney at his initial court appearance, AP reported.

The Amber Alert went out at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. In the alert, police said Rios-Chavez was abducted at about 6 p.m. Sunday from a Wendy’s parking lot at 2816 South Lincoln Ave. in Jerome. The FBI was investigating.

Police said Rodriguez-Perez was likely driving a black 2015 Audi A4 with Idaho plate 2J 83179, possibly headed toward Las Vegas.

The FOX affiliate in Phoenix reported that officials pinged Rodriguez-Perez’s cellphone, locating him in Kingman, Arizona. Police officers then found Rodriguez-Perez’s vehicle in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled, the Surprise Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that police said Rios-Chavez has a protection order against Rodriguez-Perez, and “he has threatened and assaulted her.”

A multi-agency search with police dogs and helicopters was conducted overnight, an officer at the scene told ABC-Channel 15. Officers began searching around 8 p.m.

The Surprise Police Department warned residents to call 911 if they encountered the suspect and girl.

This article was originally published by the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.