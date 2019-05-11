If you’re single and want to meet others, you’re invited to a party

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re single and are interested in meeting other people, then you’re invited to an event this Thursday night in Idaho Falls.

Singles Night at the Downtown Events Center is a chance for singles 21 and older to get together for a good time, event coordinator Patty Nield tells EastIdahoNews.com.

“I wanted to create a unique opportunity for singles because dating and meeting new people is so hard in this area,” she says. “If you do the bar scene, you see the same people. You probably see the same people on the church scene, too. Dating apps don’t always work, either. So we’re just trying to create a safe environment to try and make it not so hard to meet single people.”

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. May 16. There will be a live band and a most eligible bachelor and bachelorette contest, but Nield says the purpose of the event is to mingle and meet other people.

“For those that are (interested), we will introduce the singles to the audience and have fun that way. We’ll be taking votes for the most eligible bachelor and bachelorette there,” Nield says.

If going alone is a little bit intimidating, Nield says it’s perfectly okay to bring a friend for moral support, whether they’re single or not.

“Give it a try. Get out of the house and come have a good time,” says Nield. “Think outside the box on the possibilities if you’re ready to start dating.”

The cost to attend is $10 if you register ahead of time, or $15 at the door. You can register for the event by clicking here.

The Downtown Events Center is located at 480 Park Avenue. Visit the Facebook page to learn more.