IFPD holding news conference to announce new details in Angie Dodge murder case

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is holding a news conference Thursday to announce new developments in the Angie Dodge murder case.

The 18-year-old was brutally killed as she slept in her Idaho Falls I Street apartment in 1996. Although Christopher Tapp was arrested in connection to the case, serious questions about the homicide remained and Tapp was released in 2017. Nobody else has been named as suspects.

The police department is inviting the media and public to attend the news conference at 2:30 p.m. in the City of Idaho Falls Council Chambers at 680 Park Avenue. Chief Bryce Johnson and Captain Bill Squires will speak.

