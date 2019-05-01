‘It’s my land’: Woman placed on probation after marijuana discovered in greenhouse

IDAHO FALLS — A woman whose greenhouse was bulging with marijuana plants was placed on probation Monday.

Audrey J. Atwood, 62, will spend the next year on felony probation after she pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Initially, she was charged with manufacturing (which in this case means growing) a controlled substance, but as part of the plea agreement, that charge was amended. District Judge Joel E. Tingey ordered a withheld judgment on the case, meaning after Atwood completes probation, she can appeal to have the charge dismissed.

Idaho Falls Police served a search warrant on Oct. 8, at the home of Atwood and Randal K. Foster, 59, on the 600 block of 12th Street, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

When police arrived, they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from a locked makeshift greenhouse in the backyard. Police noted the plastic covering the greenhouse was “bulging” from the 24 marijuana plants inside.

When police cut the lock to the door, they discovered the fully grown plants with automatic drip lines and a ventilation system.

Police learned Atwood lived at the house with Foster, her boyfriend. He was not home at the time of the search warrant but came after officers called him. Police say Foster told them the plants were his, and he grows them for medical purposes.

Foster was given four years of felony probation after pleading guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance.

As for Atwood, in addition to being placed on probation, Tingey ordered her to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $1,709 in fees and fines. Depending on how Atwood does on probation, she could serve up to180 days of discretionary jail time.

Detectives say she never denied anything about the plants.

“Well, it’s on my land. What else can I say?” Atwood said, according to court documents. “It’s my house.”