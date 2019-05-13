Man hospitalized following crash in Chubbuck

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CHUBBUCK – On Sunday, May 12 at 1:44 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash eastbound on Interstate 86 at mile marker 62 near Chubbuck.

Garth Blackburn, 21, of Twin Falls, was driving in a 1999 Buick Century. Blackburn drove off the road and through the guardrail where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on its top.

Blackburn was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Bannock County Search & Rescue and Pocatello Fire & EMS.