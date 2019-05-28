Man, pregnant woman taken to hospital after losing control of car and crashing into yard

IDAHO FALLS — A man and a pregnant woman were taken to the hospital Tuesday after driving off the road and crashing into a yard.

The couple was driving westbound on Sunnyside Road near Interstate 15 around 1 p.m. when the man, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

“Our initial investigation appears to show they were going in excess of 70 mph,” Lovell says. The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

The car went off the road, through a patch of trees and into the yard of a nearby home. Both the man and woman were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

“It could have been a lot worse. They were not wearing seatbelts. In fact, the driver had his plugged in and was sitting on it,” Lovell says.

No other vehicles were involved and deputies had the scene clear by 3:30 p.m.