Man rescued after being trapped in grain silo auger

POWER COUNTY — A Pocatello man is recovering after losing part of his leg in a farming accident.

Power County Sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. on May 3 after learning a man had been trapped in a grain auger at McNabb Grain near the Pocatello airport. He was identified as Gator W. Troyer, 41, of Pocatello.

It’s not clear how the accident occurred. When emergency crews arrived, a tourniquet was placed around Troyer’s leg, and with the help of the Pocatello fire-rescue, the Chubbuck Fire Department, Power County Fire Department, and the Power County Ambulance, Troyer was removed from the auger about an hour and 45 minutes later.

Troyer was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center. Shortly after he was transported, other parts of the man’s leg were freed and were taken to the hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Portneuf Medical Center and to the sheriff’s office for more details about the incident and for an update on Troyer’s condition.