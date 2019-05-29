Man who threatened to stab his mother given probation

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A man who pulled a knife on his mother was recently sentenced to probation following a plea agreement.

Dakotah Taylor, 21, will spend 18 months on unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of battery. A felony charge of aggravated assault was dismissed as part of the plea.

Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said part of the plea agreement was for Taylor to receive a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended mental health treatment.

RELATED: Man arrested after allegedly hitting, threatening to stab mother

Taylor was arrested in March after Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Singingwood Drive.

Deputies discovered Taylor had been in an argument with his parents and began hitting his mother. Taylor brandished a knife and made threats to stab his mother. His father intervened and got Taylor to drop the knife. Taylor was arrested and booked into jail.

Taylor was also sentenced to 180 days in the Bonneville County Jail, but Magistrate Judge Mark Riddoch suspended that jail time. If Taylor violates his probation, he’ll have to serve the jail term.