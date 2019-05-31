Men sentenced for ties to gun used in killing of Idaho police sergeant

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE — Nicholace Cane Thomas, 23, and Donald Eugene Shuck, 33, both of Post Falls, were sentenced for theft of a firearm that was later used by Johnathan Renfro to murder Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge sentenced Thomas to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm. Judge Lodge sentenced Shuck to 200 hours of community service and 5 years of probation for accessory after the fact.

According to court records, during the early morning of April 24, 2015, Shuck and Thomas burglarized cars in the Post Falls area. Thomas stole a firearm from a vehicle and showed it to Shuck, who then drove them from the area. Thomas later traded the firearm to a third party for methamphetamine. Twelve days after the theft, on May 5, 2015, Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore was shot and killed with the stolen firearm by Johnathan Renfro. During the subsequent murder investigation, officers tracked the firearm used by Renfro to Thomas and Shuck.

The State of Idaho charged and convicted Renfro for murdering Sergeant Moore. Renfo was sentenced to death in 2017.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, and Idaho Probation and Parole.

