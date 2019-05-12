Mother and daughter teams work to build home for deserving single mother

Share This

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — This week multiple groups of women are banding together to help build a home for a deserving mother and her two daughters through Habitat for Humanity. It’s part of their 5th annual Women’s Build Week.

The home is being built for Dawn, a single mother, and her two daughters. Her eldest daughter Courtney in college and the National Guard. Her youngest child Myah, is a 9-year-old with severe special needs.

Dawn and Myah are currently living in a home that does not have enough space for Myah’s wheelchair.

“We are going to make Myah’s space towards the back of the house really accessible to her, with a track system between her bedroom and the bathroom,” said Meg Ray, with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County.

Today the volunteers were from American Transmission Company. The team was made up of a few mother and daughter teams like Emily Lehner and her mother Val.

Emily said she was happy to spend quality time with her mother while helping out a deserving family.

“I know what my mom has done for me. She has done so much and I think working with my mom and being able to help another mom and her daughter and have a new start and a new season of life, it’s just something so special and I hope we get to bless them,” said Emily.

The home should be completed by the end of the year.

Habitat Waukesha is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information on how to volunteer, visit habitatwaukesha.org [habitatwaukesha.org].

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.