Dance company made up of seasoned pros invites you to annual show

IDAHO FALLS– A local nonprofit dance company made up of experienced dancers is gearing up for the annual performance that keeps their company running.

The Dance Collaborative will be showcasing “Forces: The Powers That Move Us,” on Saturday at the Colonial Theater (450 A Street) at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be an outstanding show– it’s going to be phenomenal, the best yet, I think,” says Sarah Anderson, artistic director and dancer.

The group is made up of some 15 18-and-over dance members, and has recently introduced youth dancers to the group ranging from ages 14 to 18. Anderson says the youth dancers have learned pieces that they’ll be performing on Saturday as well.

“They’re all such talented dancers, but I think this year I’ve seen growth in them … just from having this experience from being with different dancers,” choreographer and dancer Jennifer Teuscher says of the young performers.

Amanda Ziel and Nicole Klinger founded the group as a way to keep dance alive for graduate performers. The group is made up of parents, graduates, students, teachers, business owners and more.

“A lot of times there aren’t opportunities for adult dancers,” Anderson says. But since starting, she says, “it has just grown. Our dancers have just gotten better and better as the years have progressed.”

Anderson says dancing has been a way for members to have an artistic and a physical outlet.

“Doing something that’s so important to me keeps me grounded, it keeps me positive, and it keeps me working towards something. It’s been a huge blessing in my life,” Anderson says.

For Teuscher, being a part of the group has been a great experience for her as she’s gotten positive feedback from the community.

“It really is a part of me. I feel like I would be missing out on something in my life if I wasn’t doing what I love, and I feel like it makes me a better choreographer. … It makes me a better person to be dancing and feeling it in my body,” Teuscher says.

Anderson says the public can look forward to an exciting performance, with dancers displaying a variety of styles.

“To see the whole show from beginning to end … has been so amazing,” Anderson says.

Both Anderson and Teuscher say the choreography and processes this year has been creative and thoughtful.

“I think from a choreographer’s perspective, each choreographer has a force in mind that they’ve used when they’re choreographing,” Teuscher says. “It’s loosely based on some force like a force of habit, forces of nature, magnetic force, a centrifugal force — so all the dances are based on forces.”

Since the group is a nonprofit, it doesn’t charge any of its dancers. It does, however, challenge dancers to find sponsors within the community and they fund their group through this annual performance. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to Boise nonprofit S H E, Style Her Empowered, which helps girls in Togo, Africa, discover educational opportunities and be more self-reliant.

“If you come to our show, the more people we get, the more we’ll help out that foundation as well,” Anderson says.

The show costs $10 for general admission and $8 for students, military service members, and seniors. The event is free for ages 3 and under.

“The whole theme of the show is being a force for good. It will be a really inspiring show,” Teuscher says.

To find out more about The Dance Collaborative, auditions, classes workshop opportunities go to its website and Facebook page.