Piano tuner arrested for felony burglary

REXBURG — A local piano tuner was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a woman’s prescription medication.

Bryant Lee Bird, 57, has been charged with felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor petit theft and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Police reports show Bird was allegedly tuning a woman’s piano when she noticed him rummaging through cabinets inside her home, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Isaac Payne. She called 911.

Bird was taken into custody. While being questioned, deputies found the woman’s prescription medications in his belongings. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Bird’s prior criminal history includes two misdemeanor petty theft convictions from 2017 in Madison County. He was also charged with petty theft in 2014; however, the prosecutor dropped that charge.