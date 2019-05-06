Police release photo of suspect involved in crash

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Police have released a photo of the Idaho Falls man who crashed into a vehicle Saturday night and ran from the scene.

Oscar Pantoja-Martinez, 20, was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger on Lincoln Road near Woodruff Avenue around 11:40 p.m. when an Idaho State Police trooper pulled him over.

When the trooper exited his vehicle, police say Pantoja-Martinez drove away and went through the traffic circle at Lincoln Road and Hitt Road. He lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Hummer H3 head-on, according to investigators.

Pantoja-Martinez then ran on foot into a nearby field. The driver of the Hummer, 19-year-old Abril Ramirez-Arteaga, was not injured.

Police ask anyone with information on Pantoja-Martinez’s whereabouts to call (208) 525-7277.