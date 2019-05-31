Rexburg principal to lead West Jefferson schools

Share This

The following is a news release from West Jefferson School District 253.

The West Jefferson School District Board of Trustees has selected Shane Williams as the next superintendent to lead the district. Williams will replace Superintendent Dwight Richins.

This decision came after a long process, facilitated by the Idaho School Boards Association, and included more than 17 applicants from in-state and across the country.

The board met multiple times to review candidate applications and the results from community and staff surveys. They also conducted reference checks, research and held interviews.

“We are excited to have Mr. Williams lead this district. The board spent many hours contemplating candidates and felt that he would be the best person to lead the district toward continued great success. He will be a phenomenal asset to our district,” said Board Chair Tanis Cherry.

Williams has served for five years as principal at Kennedy Elementary in the Madison School District 321. Prior to that, he was the assistant principal at Madison Middle School, special services programs coordinator, special education consulting teacher, migrant/EL director, special education and Title I Teacher at the Madison School District. “I am grateful for, and will miss working with, the wonderful people at Madison School District. I am very excited to be going to West Jefferson and give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family.”

Williams has a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho in social studies education, a special education endorsement from Idaho State University, a master’s degree from American Public University in administration supervision, and an education specialist certificate from Northwest Nazarene University.

Williams has been a member of the 6th District Officials’ Association for 20 years. During this time, he has been a high school sports official, board member and association president. He also has volunteered in various capacities with the Boy Scouts of America.

He is a graduate of West Jefferson High School. He and his family live in Terreton.