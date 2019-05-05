Suspect on the run after eluding ISP and crashing in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, May 4, at approximately 11:41 p.m., an Idaho State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Dodge Charger on Lincoln Road near Woodruff Ave in Idaho Falls.

When the trooper exited his vehicle to make contact with the driver, the driver fled in the vehicle eastbound on Lincoln Road. As the vehicle went through the traffic circle at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Hitt Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Hummer H3 head-on.

The driver of the suspect’s vehicle then fled on foot into a nearby field. The driver of the Hummer, Abril Ramirez-Arteaga, 19, of Idaho Falls, was not injured in the crash.

The suspect was not located. He was identified by witnesses and photos as Oscar Pantoja-Martinez, 20, of Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

If anyone has any information about Pantoja-Martinez, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 525-7277.