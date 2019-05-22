Teen killed in explosion remembered as having a ‘heart of gold’

AMMON — Family and friends of the 14-year-old boy who was killed after an explosion Monday remember him as a “positive role model” with a “heart of gold,” according to a GoFundMe page launched Tuesday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Carson Eva and another teenage boy were using powders and materials in a backyard shed to make a small homemade gun or cannon that would launch a small projectile on Monday afternoon. While the boys worked on their project, an explosion caused a piece of wood to penetrate Carson’s chest.

First responders rushed the home on Rosedale lane and found the boy critically injured from the explosion. Carson’s mother and arriving deputies attempted first aid and CPR until ambulance personnel with the Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived to transport him to the hospital, where he died.

Carson enjoyed playing the guitar, welding, hunting, fishing, ice skating, storytelling and Jujitsu, according to his obituary.

“He was as content pitching in on a dishwashing assignment as he was tinkering by himself on countless projects,” the obituary reads. “Inspired early in life by the concept (of) never fly the A model of anything, he was constantly modifying and improving his latest creations, referring to them by next letter sequencing, right to his last breath with the B model, handheld, muzzle-loading cannon.”

“(Carson) was constantly convincing his friends to join him at Bible study and a little fellowship in karate,” the GoFundMe reads. “His heart for God was sometimes what adults wish they could have.”

Carson saw the value in everyone, the page states. Carson is described as being ahead of his age, using that quality to challenge younger kids and invite them to open their hearts. His obituary attributes his strength as an empathetic friend to his own struggles as a young child with a reading disability. He was a good listener, which allowed him to empathize with the outsiders who were chosen last.

“Carson will be remembered as the giant seventh-grader with a heart of gold, a little redneck, abundant nature, and an undying love for friends,” the GoFundMe reads.

Carson dreamed of living in Idaho forever, driving old trucks and using every chance he got to go fish at Teardrop Lake, according to his obituary.

“As his family goes through the next couple of weeks, please contribute to ease the burden,” the GoFundMe says. “We understand money can’t fix it, but it can eliminate at worrisome variable.”

A link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.

Investigators at the home on Rosedale Lane where 14-year-old Carson Eva fatally hurt in an explosion. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

