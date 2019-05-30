Thieves steal around $10,000 worth of items from Idaho Falls business

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are searching for a number of thieves who broke into Harris Publishing on B Street over Memorial Day weekend. The individuals stole roughly $10,000 worth of items including collectible memorabilia, smartphones, cameras and a variety of other things. The suspects appeared to break into the building multiple times between Friday and Saturday.

“We called the police Tuesday morning when we got to work and discovered all this,” Harris Publishing owner Ryan Harris told EastIdahoNews.com.

Harris said the thieves may have entered through the roof after pulling down the fire escape on the side of the building.

“Our cleaning crew spotted a car and saw a crowd outside. But we’re by a bar and there are always people out in the alley,” he said.

Security camera footage shows the suspects were in Harris’ office on Friday around 11:45 p.m. rummaging through his things. They were also in the building Saturday between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Three suspects appear in security camera footage. | Courtesy Ryan Harris

“There’s also evidence that they were elsewhere in the building. It’s a four-story building and they went through most of the offices in the entire building,” Harris said.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said they haven’t identified any of the thieves caught on security camera footage but are actively searching and following down leads.

“If anyone is able to identify the folks in those images, if they would please give us a call we would really appreciate their assistance,” Clements said.

Anyone with information can call Idaho Falls dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.

Another suspect is caught on camera. | Courtesy Ryan Harris