‘Very intoxicated’ man loses control of vehicle, rolls down embankment, officials say

The following is a news release and photos from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — At approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the Taylor Mountain Rd at South Ammon Road to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

As emergency personnel arrived, they located a White Jeep Cherokee that had rolled down an embankment approximately 70 feet. The driver, a male adult in his late 50s, was found inside and treated on-scene by ambulance personnel. A witness to the crash observed the Jeep at a high rate of speed coming around the corner when it lost control and rolled down the embankment.

Deputies found evidence of alcohol use and the driver had the appearance of being very intoxicated. The driver was taken into custody and the investigation is continuing at this time. There were no other occupants in the Jeep and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance puts you and the public at risk. Never drive a vehicle or motorcycle after you’ve been drinking or using drugs, always wear your seatbelt and pay attention to your driving.