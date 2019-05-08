Victor man accused of impregnating 15-year-old

VICTOR — A Victor man has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old.

Brandon Cristo Saavedra, 20, was taken into custody Monday after Jackson Hole Women’s Care reported to police that a 15-year-old had become pregnant in April.

Saavedra is facing one count of felony rape where the victim is 16-years-old or younger.

When Jackson Police Department detectives interviewed the victim she told them the father of her baby is Saavedra. The victim told officers that she and Saavedra had been having sex since February 2019 in his home in Victor.

Teton County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Saavedra on Monday. During the interview, Saavedra told them he knew how old the victim was and that he knew she was pregnant with his child, according to court documents. He allegedly told deputies “it is common for adult men to have sexual relationships with juvenile females in Mexico.”

Saavedra was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail. Teton County does not have a county jail and has an agreement with Madison County to hold its inmates. Saavedra has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 15. His bond was set at $15,000.