Woman placed on probation after throwing cactus at man

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to throwing a cactus at a man.

Carol Bennett, 30, was placed on two years of probation by Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard as part of a plea agreement. She was originally arrested for felony domestic battery causing traumatic injury but that charge was reduced to misdemeanor domestic battery.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bennett in March after finding a man holding a bloody rag to the left side of his face. The victim informed deputies Bennett had been drinking and they had gotten into an argument.

The man told police the argument became physical and she began punching him. Eventually, she picked up a potted cactus and threw it at the victim, striking him in the head.

Bennett admitted to punching and slapping the victim and hitting him with the cactus, although she said she hadn’t intended to injure him. Deputies confirmed Bennett tried to call 911 for him, but the victim told her to stop.

Bennett told deputies the victim had put his hands around her neck, and head-butted her in the forehead. She had scratches on her neck, but Bennett told deputies those were not caused by the man, according to court documents.

Bennett will be required to pay $387.50 in fees and fines. Mallard suspended the 180 days of jail time given to Bennett with credit for the three days she was in jail.