Woman rushed to hospital after slamming into semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, May 9, at approximately 5:56 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash with injuries, on State Highway 33 near milepost 142 in Driggs.

Briana Leaver, 29, of Tetonia, was driving northbound on Highway 33 in a 2005 Subaru Legacy.

Cody Casper, 25, of Idaho Falls, was driving southbound on Highway 33 in a 2018 Peterbilt Semi-truck pulling a 2015 Western trailer.

Leaver crossed the center line into the southbound lane and her vehicle collided with Casper’s Semi. Leaver was transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Casper was not transported.

The highway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.