1 person dead, 1 injured in two vehicle crash near Challis

CHALLIS – Two cars collided 13 miles north of Challis after crossing into each other’s lanes, killing one person and sending another one to the hospital.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates Cody Dillard of Salmon was headed northbound on U.S. Highway 93 in a 1996 Ford Ranger Friday night. Jack Whitworth of May was southbound on U.S. 93 in a 2008 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.

A little after 8 p.m., Dillard crossed into the southbound lane at milepost 261 and collided with Whitworth. They came to a stop on the side of the road.

Dillard’s passenger, Chase Murray, of Hemet, California, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Dillard died shortly after the crash. Murray was wearing a seatbelt, but Whitworth was not. Whitworth, however, did not have any reported injuries.

The northbound lane of travel was blocked for six and a half hours while ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

The crash is still under investigation.