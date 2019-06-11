11-year-old Blackfoot girl shot and killed in Bear Lake County

The following is a news release from the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Blackfoot resident. On June 9, law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a location just off U.S. Highway 30 to a report of a young girl that had been shot.

The young girl had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is still under investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigation and the age of the victim, names are not being released at this time.