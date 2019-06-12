12 cows killed in truck rollover near McCammon

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 8, at approximately 11:18 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a crash on Price Road just west of US 30, south of McCammon.

Kurtis Allen, 28, of Soda Springs, was traveling eastbound on Price Road in a Peterbilt truck towing a livestock trailer. He failed to negotiate a curve and rolled the truck and trailer.

Traffic was blocked for several hours due to loose cattle.

Six calves and six adult cattle died. Allen was not injured.