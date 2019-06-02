2 women injured after crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, June 26, at 5:34 p.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle rollover injury crash southbound I-15 at milepost 93 in Blackfoot. Shawna Walker, 53, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2005 Nissan Xterra. Walker veered over to the left lane, then overcorrected into the right lane. She again, overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled coming to rest in the median.

Walker and her passenger Anna Stacey, 32, of Blackfoot, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Both Walker and Stacey were wearing seatbelts. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.