2 women wanted in connection to South Dakota homicide arrested in east Idaho

REXBURG — Two women wanted in South Dakota in connection to a homicide were arrested late Wednesday in eastern Idaho

Christina Haney, 22, and Martece Saddler, 30, are being held in the Madison County Jail as fugitives from justice. They have warrants out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota in reference to a shooting that left a man dead, Madison County Sgt. Issac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, material witness warrants for Saddler and Haney were issued Monday after three men were shot and one of them died.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant for murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and aggravated assault was issued for 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith. He is who the main suspect in the crime.

Photo from the location of the alleged homicide | Courtesy Sioux Falls Police

Idaho State Police Lt. Chris Weadick says they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from law enforcement in Sioux Falls that Haney and Saddler were in eastern Idaho. Police discovered the two women were traveling on Interstate 15 on a Salt Lake Express van.

Troopers stopped the van around 11 p.m. just north of the Spencer exit and the women were taken into custody, Weadick says. They were then taken to the Madison County Jail, where they are awaiting extradition.

According to court documents obtained by KSFI in Sioux Falls, investigators believe Haney and Saddler were involved in a dispute through social media with another woman. A victim in the shooting told police a group of about eight men, including two of the victims, went into an apartment attempting to settle the dispute.

Larry Carr Jr. died Monday from gunshot wounds. Ramon remains at large on the warrant which carries a $1 million bond.