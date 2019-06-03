3 Teton Valley restrooms receive an artistic facelift

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – The next time nature calls and you step into a Fish and Game outhouse to take care of business, you may be greeted by a different form of bathroom art than you are used to. Three Fish and Game restrooms along the Teton River have been painted with wildlife murals showcasing the talent of local artists.

These works of art are a part of a growing trend in Idaho to deter vandalism and provide local artists the opportunity to showcase their work. Artists Helen Seay and Nicolette Maw were commissioned by various non-government organizations in Teton Valley to perform the work. Fish and Game supplied the paint and a blank restroom wall ready to be transformed.

“Typical outhouse artwork is not usually a good thing for us,” says Darin Schneider, Rec. Site Maintenance Foremen for F&G. “It takes a lot of time and money to fix vandalism problems and cover them up.”

Each restroom is painted with a unique scene meant to capture the imagination and represent the beauty of the surrounding area.

“With donations of time and money from our partners, the art projects cost the same as it would to simply paint them white again,” explains Schneider. “Our hope is that by adding some character to each toilet, it will help cut down on the problems and give the users a more enjoyable experience.”

Funding for access site maintenance and installation provided by: Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Teton Springs Foundation, Waterways Improvement Fund, Teton County, Friends of the Teton River, Teton Regional Land Trust, Community Foundation of Teton Valley, In Memory of Dawn Banks (Dawn Banks Leadership Award)

Artwork by Helen Seay

Artwork by Nicolette Maw

Artwork by Helen Seay