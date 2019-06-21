Bonneville County barn catches fire after breaker blows
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article indicated other buildings had been damaged by the fire. That information was incorrect and EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error. Only the barn, trees and a nearby fence were damaged.
AMMON – A old barn in Ammon-area burst into flames Friday evening.
Kerry Hammon, a spokesperson for Idaho Falls Fire Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com the barn at 4784 E. Sunnyside Road ignited around 6:20 p.m. after a breaker that was supplying power to a smoker blew causing a fire.
The fire damaged the barn, several trees and a fence, but no other buildings were damaged.
No one was injured and the total cost of the damage is unknown.
Three engines and two ambulances responded.