Bonneville County barn catches fire after breaker blows

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article indicated other buildings had been damaged by the fire. That information was incorrect and EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error. Only the barn, trees and a nearby fence were damaged.

AMMON – A old barn in Ammon-area burst into flames Friday evening.

Kerry Hammon, a spokesperson for Idaho Falls Fire Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com the barn at 4784 E. Sunnyside Road ignited around 6:20 p.m. after a breaker that was supplying power to a smoker blew causing a fire.

The fire damaged the barn, several trees and a fence, but no other buildings were damaged.

No one was injured and the total cost of the damage is unknown.

Three engines and two ambulances responded.

Courtesy Kerry Hammon, Idaho Falls Fire Department

