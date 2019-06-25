Bat Night is returning to the Idaho Falls Zoo

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to get batty at the Idaho Falls Zoo’s Bat Night.

Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. the Idaho Falls Zoo wants the community to come learn about local bats at Bat Night. Bat experts from Brigham Young University-Idaho and Veolia Nuclear Solutions will teach attendees about Idaho’s bats and their place in the ecosystem.

Attendees should plan to arrive at the William J. Maeck Education Center at the Idaho Falls Zoo by 8:45 p.m. At 9 p.m., they will be broken up into groups to find the bats the come to the Zoo each night to feed.

There will also be games and crafts. Admission costs $5.50 four ages four and older. Ages three and under are free. To pre-register go to the Idaho Falls Zoo’s Bat Night web page.

This Thursday is the first of three Bat Nights at the zoo. The other two are July 26, and August 15.