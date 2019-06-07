Bicyclist dies from injuries after crash with pickup

IDAHO FALLS — The 69-year-old woman involved in last week’s bicycle crash died from her injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Wednesday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says Peggy Jensen Knox was riding her bike eastbound on 113th North as 40-year-old Marcos Ruiz-Gutierez drove the same direction in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer. Ruiz-Gutierez tried to pass Knox, but Knox drifted towards the center of the road, deputies say.

The pickup drove across to the opposite side of the road in an attempt to avoid the collision. Knox still crashed into the side of the pickup and trailer. She sustained severe injuries, was rushed to EIRMC and died six days later.

Knox’s obituary says she was an artist who loved making jewelry. She loved nature flowers and the beach.

“The most important thing to her was always family, and they always came before anything else,” according to the obituary. “She especially loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.”