Big Lost River near Arco to be stocked with 3,000 rainbow trout around June 28

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

ARCO – Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Big Lost River near the city of Arco the week of June 28 with 3,000 rainbow trout. Fish and Game records indicate this will be the first time fish have been stocked this close to Arco since the 1980s.

“Three good water years in a row have allowed us to place these fish close to town,” says Regional Fisheries Manager Brett High. “I hope anglers will take full advantage of this opportunity and get out fishing as often as they can.”

See Fish and Game’s Fish Stocking page for more information about where fish are stocked around the state.

For anglers 14 years of age and older, a valid Idaho fishing license is required. Children 13 years of age and younger do not need a fishing license in Idaho, and can fish for their own limit of fish.

Google Earth

Idaho fishing regulations for Big Lost River and tributaries

Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through November 30 – daily trout limit is 6, Whitefish limit is 0, catch-and-release.

December 1 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – trout limit is 0, catch-and-release, Whitefish limit is 0, catch-and-release.

For more information about fishing in Idaho, please use the Idaho Fish Planner