Boise Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

BOISE (KIVI) — Boise Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl, last seen playing outside her home near Cherry Lane and Vista.

Rebecca, or Becky, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of the clothes she was last wearing.

In a release from Boise Police, it says Becky’s mother grew concerned when she did not return home after playing outside. The mother spent Friday night searching for her daughter.

If anyone has seen Becky or has information about where she is, they are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also make a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

