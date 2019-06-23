Chukars’ baseball bomb caps night, giving them undefeated record for the season

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS – Of all the wins the Chukars have notched to start the 2019 season, none of them will come close to the dramatics the Idaho Falls Chukars pulled off Saturday night against the Billings Mustangs.

Down four going into the bottom of the ninth, the Chukars scored six runs, with the walk off coming on a three run homer from Rhett Aplin, his second of the game, to give the Chukars the 8-6 win. Idaho Falls has walked off three straight games, and is now 8-0 to start the 2019 season.

Idaho Falls got up two early thanks to solo home runs from Aplin and Michael Emodi, and the two run lead held until the seventh inning, when the Mustangs scored three times, with an error contributing to two of the runs. The Chukars had a chance to tie the game in the seventh, loading the bases with nobody out, but failed to score. In the eighth inning, the tying run got to third, but once again the Mustangs’ pitching came up clutch, as Johnnie Schneider fanned Juan Carlos Negret to end the frame.

Hope seemed lost in the top of the ninth, as Robert Boselli III hit a three run homer with two outs against Jaret Hellinger (W, 1-0) to extend the lead to 6-2. Yet, as has been the case often early on in 2019, the Chukars had another sprinkle of magic left in them.

The Chukars started the bottom of the ninth with Emodi drawing a walk. Ismaldo Rodriguez then fell behind 0-2 against Schneider, but battled back and hit a two run homer on the payoff pitch. Nacero then singled with two strikes, bringing the tying run to the plate and ending the night for Schneider.

Francis Peguero came in (L, 0-1) and got a ground out, but with the outfield playing a no doubles depth, Clay Dungan doubled on a bloop fly ball that scored Nacero and put Dungan at second as the tying run. Peguero then plunked Jose Marquez to put the winning run on base. Brady McConnell struck out, bringing the final hope to keep the game alive to the plate in Rhett Aplin. Aplin drew a 3-1 count, and Peguero left a fastball over the middle of the plate Aplin sent deep into the night, giving the Chukars the 8-6 walk off win. It was Aplin’s first career multi-homerun game.

The Chukars go for the sweep Sunday as they host Billings for the final game of their three game series. The first pitch is at 4 p.m. You can get tickets by visiting ifchukars.com.