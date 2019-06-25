Circus Clown Skeeter invites you to the Circus in Ashton

Share This

ASHTON — Skeeter the Clown is in town and wants to see the whole family at the circus in Ashton on July 1.

The Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus has been to Ashton at least six times in the past and is now back again. Skeeter spent Monday in Ashton and St. Anthony promoting the upcoming show.

“The money goes to all good causes. We try to support our youth and everybody here that we can in Ashton with this money,” Mayor Teddy Stronks says.

Stronks, who is also a part of the Rotary Club, says the organization is sponsoring the event. A portion of funds from circus tickets will go to eradicating polio and college and university scholarships.

“This circus is just a phenomenal circus,” Stronks says. “I’m just glad to be a part of it as a Rotarian member and to see Ashton have this opportunity.”

There are two shows, one at 5 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. on July 1.

Patrons can see the big top go up at 9:30 a.m. the day of the show and attend a free tour. The public will also be able to see the lions and tigers used in the show.

“You’ll see lions and tigers, a beautiful Friesian stallion over 18 hands high … he’s matched up with a miniature horse, Jasmine, under 28 inches tall,” Skeeter says.

If tickets are purchased in advance, the public saves. Advanced tickets for kids two to 12, and seniors 65 and older, are $7, or $8 at the gate. For those 13 and up, tickets are $12 or $15 at the gate. Purchase tickets at three places in Ashton: Dave’s Jubilee, Bank of Idaho, or at Stronk’s and Sons.

Skeeter the Clown making baloon animals. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Kids can bring a coloring page printed from the Culpepper and Merriweather website and enter the coloring contest. Coloring pages will be judged during the shows and kids can win a prize.

Culpepper & Merriweather circus travels to over 200 towns in 17 different states delivering an action-packed show and specializes in affordable family-friendly entertainment.

“Until circus day, may all your days be circus days, toodles, noodles, and macaroni,” Skeeter says.

Like the circus on Facebook.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus | Facebook