Cougar spotted in Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — A mountain lion was spotted locally in Pocatello Monday morning.

The video was taken on a surveillance system by a KPVI viewer.

Around 3:30 a.m., Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call from the Pocatello Police Department of a mountain lion sighting that began at South Fifth Avenue near Taco Bell in Pocatello and they tracked it until the Mountain View Cemetery where they lost sight of it.

Conservation officers got there at 4:15 a.m. but were unable to locate the mountain lion.

According to the Pocatello Police Department, the mountain lion appeared to behave normally, was fearful to humans and did not appear to be injured or sick.

“Mountain lion sightings are pretty rare. If you do encounter a mountain lion, the best thing to do is not approach the mountain lion, but actually back away from the mountain lion. Don’t turn your back to the lion and do not run because that can trigger a chase response,” said Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager Idaho Fish and Game.

If a mountain lion continues to approach you, the best thing to do is make yourself appear as big as you can which often times sends them in the other direction.

Since 1990, there have been three mountain lion attacks on humans in Idaho.