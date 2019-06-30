Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer headed to Idaho’s southeast corner in July

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – The Take Me Fishing Trailer is back for its tenth year of spreading fishing fun around the region! And, during the month of July, it has some southeast region fisheries on its schedule.

The trailer has all the gear and bait you need, and you don’t even need a fishing license during the event as long as you register at the trailer. Plus, there is staff on-hand to teach you what you need to know about fishing, from casting to reeling in a feisty fish.

Join us at these southeast Idaho locations in July:

Tuesday, July 2, Montpelier Rearing Pond, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Montpelier

Saturday, July 6, Crowthers Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Malad City

Tuesday, July 16, Montpelier Rearing Pond, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Montpelier

Saturday, July 20, LaMont Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Preston

Tuesday, July 30, Upper Kelly Park Pond, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Soda Springs. This fishery is operated by the City of Soda Springs and is only open to anglers 13 years and younger. All youth under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

For a complete schedule of all fishing trailer events planned throughout Idaho for this summer, please CLICK HERE.