Former Idaho GOP chairman arrested in court on new charge. This time, trespassing

Share This

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — During his Friday morning preliminary hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on a felony stalking charge, former Idaho GOP chairman Jonathan Parker, his attorney and the prosecuting attorney all agreed to continue the hearing to August because of scheduling conflicts.

After confirming Parker, who has also worked as a lobbyist, is currently out of custody, the judge said, “Mr. Parker, I do believe the deputies are taking you into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant … on privacy trespass.”

Ada Country Sheriff’s Office deputies then handcuffed a surprised Parker and took him into custody to be booked into the Ada County jail. The preliminary hearing was reset for Aug. 16.

The Statesman has a request in for court documents detailing why Parker has been charged with trespass.

Police arrested Parker on May 30 after investigating a call about a man acting strangely near homes in the 300 block of North Whitewater Park Boulevard.

Officers made contact with that man and identified him as Parker. Further investigation revealed that there is an active protection order between Parker and a woman living nearby — his estranged wife — and Parker was then arrested and charged with felony stalking. During his arraignment, the judge issued a issued a no-contact order, which bars Parker from getting within 500 feet of his wife.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published by the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.