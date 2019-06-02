Free Fishing Day is June 8 — here’s where events will be held

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Veteran and novice anglers of all ages can fish anywhere in Idaho without a license on Saturday, June 8.

It’s Free Fishing Day in the Gem State and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be holding fishing events throughout the state.

At these events, you don’t even need a rod, tackle or bait. Just show up and Fish and Game employees and volunteers will loan you gear and show you how to catch a fish. Many of the events will also be offering food, raffles and prizes.

Here’s a list of events. For more details about an event, call your regional Fish and Game office during business hours. Office numbers are located here.

SEE A MAP OF ALL FISHING EVENTS HERE

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Edson Fichter Pond (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Kelly Park Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Grace Fish Hatchery (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Upper Snake Region

Becker Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Trail Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Rexburg City Ponds (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Mill Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Salmon Region

Sawtooth Kids Pond (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Kids Creek Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m. )

The department will stock trout in select locations before the event to increase your chances of landing a fish. Officials remind anglers that although fishing license requirements are suspended, all other rules, such as limits or tackle restrictions, remain in effect.