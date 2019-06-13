Funeral announced for girl shot in Bear Lake as investigation continues

Share This

BLACKFOOT — Funeral services have been scheduled for 10-year-old Ariel May Gerstlauer, who was shot and killed Sunday in Bear Lake County.

Emergency crews were called to an area just off of U.S. Highway 30 and when deputies arrived, they discovered Ariel had been shot once. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Officials originally reported Ariel was 11-years-old.

Ariel was a third grader at Blackfoot Community Charter School. She enjoyed music, make-up, camping and spending time with family and friends, her obituary says.

Bear Lake Sheriff Deputy Micah Rigby told KPVI Ariel had been shot in the head with a .22 caliber bullet and the incident remains under investigation.

“Just our hearts go out to the family,” Rigby said. “It’s a horrible situation and we are going to investigate this very thoroughly. We’ll do our job and hopefully the public will let us do our job so that we can come to a conclusion on the situation.”

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com no further information will be released because of the ongoing investigation.

“We understand that people’s family members are involved in it and it’s a sensitive situation,” Rigby told KPVI. “We handle it very delicately and we take it very seriously and any help that we need, we’ll ask for it if we come to that.”

It appears no one has been charged in connection to Ariel’s death. Her funeral will be held at Hawker Funeral Home Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. She will be buried at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.