PHOTO GALLERY: Sheds collapse, yards and streets flood after wild weather
Heavy winds brought down this shed in Lyman. | Courtesy photo
The front yard of a home in Sugar City. | Jackie Swensen
A tree blew over in Heise. | Clarence Nelson
A street in Sugar City. | Renee Christensen
Corner of Main and 2nd East in Rexburg. | Angela Hamilton
Adrienne Landon
Enjoying a soccer game in Blackfoot. | Cody Lynne Marie Thomas
Martin Hernandez
Paula Allen
Hail in the Plano area | Amanda Abegglen Shurtz
Rhonda Munns
Cory Hollingsworth
Jocelyn Hobbs
Yvonne Simmons
Jesse Smith
Shelton Nelson
