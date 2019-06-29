Girl pulled from Redfish Lake dies, second body located

Share This

STANLEY – A young girl who was pulled out of Redfish Lake near Stanley Friday morning has passed away, Custer County authorities say.

The girl was not wearing a life jacket when she was pulled from the lake between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday.

A bystander performed CPR on the girl until search and rescue arrived. We have reached out to her for comment and are awaiting a response.

The girl was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum. Her name is not being released until the girl’s family has been notified of her condition.

RELATED: Unidentified young girl hospitalized after being pulled from Redfish Lake

Meanwhile, a dive team has located a second victim that was allegedly with the girl on the lake Friday. An investigation is underway to determine the details surrounding the death of the victims.

Custer County Marine Deputy John Haugh is urging anyone recreating on the water to wear a life jacket.

“I deal with this on a daily basis: children not wearing life jackets and parents telling me their children can swim,” Haugh says. “In this cold of water, if you don’t have a life jacket and you go in, you have 10 minutes or less to survive. It’s critical that children and adults carry a life jacket in any boats or paddle boats they’re on.”

A Bingham County dive team is assisting Custer County Search and Rescue in the search.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information when it is available.