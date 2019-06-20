Granger Smith shares details of son’s drowning in emotional video

The couple said they wanted to let everyone know how they were doing and thanked fans as well as the first responders and those at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, who tried to save River.

They also shared details of how the accident occurred earlier this month at their home.

Granger Smith explained he had been outside doing gymnastics with daughter London, 7, as River and their other son, Lincoln Monarch, 5, were engaged in a water gun fight.

Soon the parents were inside their pool gate attempting to do CPR on their youngest, who could not be revived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died two days later, they said.

The Smiths, who spoke at their son’s funeral, said they are trying to focus on the blessing of having had River for the three years they did.

“I don’t think God takes anyone too soon,” the singer said. “I believe he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time.”

Fighting back tears, he noted that River lived “just over a thousand days.”

“If you could live those days barefoot, red hair flying back on your tractor full speed ahead, if you could do that with your family around you, with no real care in the world, that’s a good way to live,” Granger Smith said.

He said he plans to return on tour as he finds healing in his music.

The couple said they are “stronger than ever” and have grown closer since their son’s death.

They implored others not to feel sorry for them.

“We feel very blessed,” Smith said. “We had an incredible boy for three years, and we feel good about that.”

The message included a montage of photos and video of River whose memory his parents hope will make others smile.

“Live like Riv,” they said.