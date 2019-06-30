He was playing badminton in his backyard when a herd of buffalo came running down the road

Share This

RIGBY — Luke Mackowiak was enjoying a peaceful Saturday night with his family playing badminton in the backyard.

Suddenly he heard a noise, looked around and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“We hear, ‘clop, clop, clop, clop’ and here come six buffalo running down our road,” Mackowiak says. “Then there’s a motorcycle chasing them and another truck.”

The Mackowiaks live in a Jefferson County neighborhood near 4000 East north of County Line Road. Neighbors went outside and started taking photos of the buffalo, who worked their way into a nearby field as some sheriff deputies tried to round up the animals.

James Brower, a spokesman with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, tells EastIdahoNews.com they have not been contacted about the buffalo but that isn’t unusual because the animals are likely domestic and fall under the jurisdiction of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

Mackowiak is unsure where the buffalo ended up (perhaps they roamed home?) and is glad they provided for a memorable summer evening.

“Only in Idaho,” he says with a laugh.