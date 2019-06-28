I-15 project finishes ahead of schedule, all lanes to reopen Tuesday

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — All northbound and southbound lanes will open Tuesday on Interstate 15 from the I-15/I-86 junction north of Pocatello to the Fort Hall boundary, as the project has been completed earlier than anticipated.

Not expected to be completed until the end of July, Western Construction has finished the approximately four miles of roadway rehabilitation early, before the holiday weekend.

The Northgate Interchange project also will continue toward completion by the end of October. The speed limit will be maintained at 65 mph throughout the construction zones.

Please check 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions as you travel.