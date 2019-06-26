Idaho Falls man gets more than 11 years in prison for child porn

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO – Stanley G. Gallegos, 62, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 135 months in prison followed by 5 years supervised release, for possessing sexually explicit images of minors, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Gallegos to pay $150,600.80 in restitution and a $50,000 fine. Gallegos pleaded guilty on Jan. 2, 2019.

According to court records, in March 2017, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Gallegos’s home in Idaho Falls. Agents discovered Gallegos had a laptop computer connected to a private home network and multiple hard drives. During a forensic search of Gallegos’s devices and hard drives, agents found over 62,000 images and videos of child pornography.

At sentencing, Judge Nye also ordered Gallegos to forfeit the computer, hard drives, and network equipment used in the commission of the offense. As a result of his conviction, Gallegos will be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

