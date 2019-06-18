Idaho Falls releasing data of RECreate survey at meeting Tuesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department will roll out the results of their community-wide RECreate IF survey at a public meeting on Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

“We are very excited to roll out the data we’ve received because it will help us create a road map for the future,” said Interim Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Director PJ Holm. “This is important to our community because it gives us information that will help us craft RECreate IF, which is our strategic plan and our comprehensive master plan. Together those plans will help us determine what, where and how to build for the future of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation facilities.”

The survey was mailed to Idaho Falls community members in April, and has garnered hundreds of community responses. The survey was also available for people to take online to provide their input and suggestions.

“The mailed surveys had a really great response, well beyond what we’d hoped, that will provide us with statistically valid data for our plans,” said Holm. “The online component was also important as it gives us more of a qualitative understanding of how the community feels. Both those pieces together give us a pretty complete view of the direction we should be heading, and we’re excited to discuss that at Tuesday’s meeting.”

The meeting is open to the public. Results from the survey, and information about RECreate IF will also be posted on the department’s webpage located at www.idahofallsidaho.gov and at www.ifparkplans.com.