If you see smoke in Idaho Falls, here’s why

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re in Idaho Falls, you may have noticed smoke in the air. No need to be alarmed.

Kerry Hammon, a spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com they are conducting a controlled burn ahead of the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration next week.

The burn will be happening all day at Snake River Landing.