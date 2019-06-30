IFPD promoting safety ahead of 4th of July festivities this week

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The 4th of July is only days away. As you prepare for holiday activities and barbecues, the Idaho Falls Police Department reminds residents and visitors to also prepare themselves on how to stay safe.

Here are a few tips and reminders:

Be prepared for the day’s activities. Read up on all information regarding event attendance, road closures and parking restrictions. Also check the weather conditions to ensure you are properly prepared.

Unfortunately, criminals don’t take holidays off. Be sure to lock doors and windows when away from home. Vehicles should also be properly secured.

Report any criminal activity. IFPD officers will be patrolling throughout the events. They can also be contacted by calling 911 for emergencies and (208)529-1200 for non-emergencies. Every Idaho Falls Police Department officer will be working on the 4th of July. We thank the public for their patience as officers address calls for service as quickly as possible, as well as other safety and criminal concerns throughout the day.

Parents and guardians need to keep a close eye on children at events. In the event that a child does become lost, the 4th of July Parade, Mountain View Hospital Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will each have officers patrolling the events and designated locations where people can report a lost child or seek help finding a lost child. (More information here.)

Due to the activities and the increased number of people in the city, traffic will move slower, particularly in the area around Snake River Landing following the fireworks display. Drivers should exercise patience, slow down, concentrate and make the choice to obey all traffic laws and special holiday parking and traffic restrictions. We encourage people attending the Mountain View Hospital Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration to plan ahead and follow the parking and traffic plans available on the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration website.

It’s going to be a long day. Be sure to memorize or write down important numbers in case you cannot use your cell phone.

Be mindful of valuables, i.e. wallets, credit cards, purses or cell phones; you are carrying with you. Don’t make yourself an easy target for theft, and only carry what you need. Keep items in your front pockets. If you carry a purse, keep it close to you (the front of the body is best). Don’t dangle it on your arm and never leave it unattended.

Don’t display large sums of cash and don’t carry more than necessary.

Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid ‘autopilot’. Scan the area around you. Become familiar with the area around you, including locating exits. Groups should identify a meeting spot in case people get separated.

Obey the event rules. Organizers establish rules and regulations for a reason. They’re in place to ensure safety for all event patrons. This includes the prohibition of fireworks and alcohol at the 4th of July Parade, Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

The IFPD wishes everyone a Safe and Happy 4th of July.