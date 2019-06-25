Life Lessons: Lydia Cash shares what she learned raising 2 children while teaching school

Share This

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Lydia Cash is from Louisiana and raised two children was teaching school. She says she learned a lot as a teacher and as a mother. When her husband passed away, she relied on her family and friends to help her through the difficult time.

In our conversation, Lydia shares lessons she’s learned from her life and advice she has for the younger generation.

Watch the video above for our entire conversation.